'AITA for telling my teacher how to grade because they're clearly bad at their job?'

“Citations were not asked for this assignment. I will take off one mark under individual work. 3/4.” That was the only feedback we received. Our grade was not lowered because of the quality or accuracy of our work. It was lowered because we added citations.

We decided to talk to the teacher right away. We were confused and frustrated that we had lost around 15 percent of our grade for something that was supposed to show integrity, not hurt us.

When we approached her, she was rude and condescending. She told us, “You should read the instructions next time. Actions have consequences, and you shall receive consequences for not following instructions accordingly.” I tried to explain our reasoning, but she got angry and ended the conversation before my other group members even had a chance to speak.