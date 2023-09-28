'I told my ultra-conservative parents that I had my baby vaccinated. AITA?'

Today I (35f) spoke to my parents (65m, 63f) who live several states away. Me and my family see them maybe once a year. I have a baby who they've met once, recently, because they refuse to get the covid vaccine. I didn't want to potentially expose a newborn to disease. She is now a healthy 18 month old.
I hold my tongue because I don't want to argue with them, but my father has some extremely crazy beliefs. He insists my aunt got breast cancer from getting the covid vaccine and has no sympathy for the struggle she's been facing for almost 2 years now.
He will rant about how strong and healthy he is because him and his "people" aren't vaccinated. Mom sort of follows along and believes all his nonsense, never thinking for herself. It's mentally exhausting to be around them, which is why I'm low contact.
Well today we talked on the phone to confirm we won't be flying to their house for Thanksgiving this year. Mom was upset but took my madeup explanation for why we can't go. (I said we didn't want the baby to get radiation poisoning from the airport scanners) She completely agreed with that sentiment since she's crazy.
As the conversation continued, it came up that baby had her 18 month check up recently and was showing growth. I told her that she's very healthy in the 63rd percentile.
Then a black lightbulb went off in my mind. I couldn't help myself. I told her my baby got her covid vaccine at the doctor appointment. Mom was silent for a minute. Then she started to rant, getting progressively louder and louder in her rant on why the covid vaccine is evil. I had to hang up on her.
If you don't know, babies aren't even eligible for the vaccine where I live until they turn 5 years old, so I told her a lie. so I told her a lie. Now my father is texting and blowing up my phone, worried baby will end up in the hospital.
As I watch the drama unfurl, my SO said I was being an AH for lying like that, that it's unnecessarily mean. I see how it could be seen that way but I'm tired of the crazy BS my parents spew from Facebook memes. Baby will be fine and hopefully this proves that the vaccine is harmless.
Also wanted to add that me and my SO have the vaccine and my parents know about it. Even though we haven't died, we are probably being tracked by the CIA according to them. So AITA?
AgonistPhD said:
I was already laughing at the airport scanner story. NTA. People like this are such pills. If you have to interact with them, you may as well have a good time somehow.
GreenTravelBadger said:
So what if you were TA? Big deal. Why is husband so worked up about you punking the crazy people? Did he WANT to spend Thanksgiving with them?
GlassMotor9670 said:
I like your brand of evil. NTA.
Sriol said:
Yeah NTA. They were so quick to anger at that comment. They sound so narrow-minded and controlling, and had 0 thoughts before shoving their worldview down your throat. For what? Because you (said you) did something they're not particularly happy with?
Let them get angry. Let them shout and scream and have a tantrum. That's on them, not you. Keep being cool, and keep making sure your baby has the best life it can have :)
333again said:
YTA. I love how people justifying being an AH and actually causing torment because they deem someone to be irrational. Regardless of the rationality you intentionally made a statement to cause distress and for that you are a huge AH.
DimensionalGorilla said:
You seem like you knew they had a specific view and then lied to get a reaction….so yeah, you are an ahole.
moon_goddess_420 said:
YTA for lying to them just to rile them up because what other reason was there?