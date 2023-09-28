'I told my ultra-conservative parents that I had my baby vaccinated. AITA?'

If you don't know, babies aren't even eligible for the vaccine where I live until they turn 5 years old, so I told her a lie. so I told her a lie. Now my father is texting and blowing up my phone, worried baby will end up in the hospital.

As I watch the drama unfurl, my SO said I was being an AH for lying like that, that it's unnecessarily mean. I see how it could be seen that way but I'm tired of the crazy BS my parents spew from Facebook memes. Baby will be fine and hopefully this proves that the vaccine is harmless.

Also wanted to add that me and my SO have the vaccine and my parents know about it. Even though we haven't died, we are probably being tracked by the CIA according to them. So AITA?

