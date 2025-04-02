'AITA for telling my wife's affair partner's wife that he was cheating on her?'

Desperate_General_25 writes:
I (37M) have been married to my wife (37F) for 11 years and together for 16. We have three kids together: 14M, 9M, and 3F. We own our house together. Our relationship has been a rollercoaster, to say the least.
I've been a terrible partner and companion to her for the majority of our relationship. I haven't cheated on her in more than five years, but looking back, it's clear she never healed from the hurt of my past infidelities.
For the past six months, she reconnected with an old guy friend after his brother passed away. Since our relationship has just been coasting with no connection, she was vulnerable and opened up to this guy. She fell in love with him, and they began having a relationship. In the meantime, I was oblivious to all of this. Even though there were signs, I didn't pick up on them.
Fast forward to two weeks ago, her contempt toward me had brewed to the point that I flat-out asked her, "What's going on?" She said she’s not happy, hasn't been for months, and wants a divorce. I asked her if there was someone else.
She lied initially but eventually broke down and admitted she's in love with this guy and that they had an affair last week. Up until that point, I was the only guy she had ever slept with, so I knew how serious this actually was. I was hurt and broken.
I know the guy from her family and also know that he lives far away and has a wife and children of his own. In my hurt, I felt that his wife had the right to know about the affair. I found a way to contact her and told her about it.
She broke up with the affair partner and kicked him out. This, in turn, snowballed into him not speaking to my wife. My wife, who is in love with this guy, is now not speaking to me about it. The truth has come out that the affair partner just led my wife on and preyed on her vulnerability.
He doesn't love her or want to be with her. She’s heartbroken over it and blames me for telling her affair partner’s wife. She won’t speak to me now. AITAH for telling the affair partner's wife?
Puzzleheaded-Rip8887 says:
ESH. Your wife for cheating. You for cheating and being a “terrible partner”, your own words. And the affair partner for cheating. Now, I don’t think you’re bad for telling the affair partners wife/girlfriend? (You used both terms).
She has the right to know that her significant other is a cheating scumbag. I never understand when one partner can cheat, and then act betrayed when their partner cheats on them. You betrayed your marriage vows first.
Ok_Bench_8144 says:
I mean, you are an a%#&ole. But not for telling the affair partners wife. That poor woman is the only innocent party in all of this.
Dull-Masterpiece-188 says:
Just peeped at your profile. There is nothing better than a hypocritical Christian. You're out here as a living example as to why religion is dying out as people get more educated.
DeeHarperLewis says:
When you cheated, you broke your marriage. There’s no recovering from that. She’s miserable in her marriage and got conned. AP is a lowlife, but so are you.