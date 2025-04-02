'AITA for telling my wife's affair partner's wife that he was cheating on her?'

"AITA for telling my wife's affair partner about their affair?"

Desperate_General_25 writes:

I (37M) have been married to my wife (37F) for 11 years and together for 16. We have three kids together: 14M, 9M, and 3F. We own our house together. Our relationship has been a rollercoaster, to say the least.

I've been a terrible partner and companion to her for the majority of our relationship. I haven't cheated on her in more than five years, but looking back, it's clear she never healed from the hurt of my past infidelities.