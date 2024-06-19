'AITA for ruining my wife's college experience after I exposed her affair with her professor?'

Before making the call, I did some digging and realized that the professor's wife works in the registrar's office—they have the same uncommon last name and I confirmed their relationship via Facebook. Knowing this, I still went ahead and made the call, understanding that this information would likely get back to her and cause a lot of drama in their personal lives.

My wife is furious with me, saying I’ve ruined her chances of finishing her degree and that I’m being vindictive. Some of my friends think I went too far and that I shouldn’t have involved the college or the professor’s wife. Others say that she brought this on herself, and I had every right to stop paying for her education given the circumstances.