'AITA for flaunting that I have a higher salary over my wife in front of her family?'

Lacy, by this point, was too embarrassed to keep going. I'd kind of ruined the vibe, but the night continued; this isn't the kind of event you walk away from. We went home, which was when sh%t genuinely went down.

She told me it was crazy of me to keep pushing on that point and turn one comment into one of the most embarrassing moments of her life. Now, everyone in her circle must think she's some kind of failure for earning so much less than her husband, and I'd ruined everything. But it's not like I lied. I'm just tired of being treated like sh&t in her circle. My wife is upset, though, and I do care about her, so I need to know, AITA?