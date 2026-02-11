'I told my single dad BF that he needs to enjoy time with his kids. AITA?'

I (25f) recently started dating a guy (30m) I've been friends with for 2 years now, although the relationship part here is irrelevant, I think. We're both single parents, I have a 2 year old that I have full custody of since birth, he's recently divorced with kids aged 4 and 6 and he has them two days a week + every other weekend. We both work full time and study.
Lately he said he's been feeling down, that work and lack of free time and all the commuting are getting to him. I did offer some emotional support, but it's been going on for a while now and I'm the kind of person who automatically offers solutions when I see a problem.
Yesterday we had a conversation about what he might need, and I insisted that I think he needs to find ways to spend time with his kids that involve things he will also enjoy, and I gave some examples of things I do with mine: we go on a bike ride to the beach and get some pizza, we pack a picnic and go to the park to feed ducks, we build lego and read books, make cookies etc.
At a certain point he become annoyed and said that it sounds like I'm implying that all his problems stem from things we could easily fix with his attitude (which, I kinda of do, that's my general approach to life), and that's not what he needs right now. He said that I don't get it, because his situation is different...
Since he has two kids and they're older and of different ages so it's more complex, and he doesn't live in a big city like I do so there's less stuff to do, he doesn't enjoy what they do, and what's exhausting him is the constant responsibility etc etc.
In retrospect, I see that I could've come off as a little pushy and judgmental, I did immediately apologize for that and said that I didn't mean it as criticism and only wanted to offer a solution and I'll stop if he doesn't want me to.
It was late and bedtime for kids so we ended the call there but I've been sitting with it since and I still feel like I'm right and his reaction was unwarranted. I also feel like telling me I "don't get it" when he has a "2 days a week + every other weekend" custody...
...while I've literally been with my child alone 24/7 (daycare aside) since the day he was born, and have had 0 evenings and weekends to myself, was a bit infuriating and I'm starting to think he's the one who doesn't get it. Am I the ahole and really not seeing his side of things here?
Apprehensive_Fee_918 said:
NTA - call me paranoid but I think he may be hinting that OP take on the burden of caring for HIS kids during his limited parenting time.
BalloonHero142 said:
NTA. He’s exhausted from “constant responsibility” from a standard visitation schedule? This is a GIANT red flag. It’s an indication that if you move in together, he will pawn all work and responsibilities off on to you. Girl, RUN!
AsparagusOverall8454 said:
“What’s exhausting him is the constant responsibility." Dude only has his kids about 12 times a month! What an…ugh. I feel bad for those kids.
CestLaquoidarling said:
NTA. He’s actually saying to your face as a single mother with sole custody of a toddler who can’t be left unsupervised like ever that “what's exhausting him is the constant responsibility."
You have your kid 24/7/365 sometimes 366 and he has his kids 156 days a year which is 209 kid free days. Het gets a minimum of 3 days a week kid free, sometimes 5.
I get that he has two but he has a co parent as well and older children in school who are that much closer to being a bit more independent- dressing or feeding themselves, etc. His attitude does suck. He probably wasn’t much help parenting before which is why it is so hard now.
CrazyOldBag said:
NTA. You held up a mirror to him. He didn’t like what he saw and decided to blame you instead. Is he the kind of guy that refers to his custody time as “babysitting?" Stick to your guns. He’s probably going to start showing other unenviable traits, and you’ll need to decide if he’s worth the time to help him get a clue.
TentaclesAndCupcakes said:
NTA. Honestly he doesn't sound like a very good dad. Are you seeing this as a long-term relationship? He has his kids less than 50% of the time and still thinks it's too much.