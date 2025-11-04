'AITA for taking a job that conflicted with my best friend's demanding wedding?' MAJOR UPDATE

He said that was unacceptable and told me that if I couldn’t be there for everything, then I shouldn’t be in the wedding at all. So I was dropped as a groomsman about a week before the wedding. I was upset, but also a bit relieved, which probably says something about how I felt the whole time.

Now, a few months later, he’s still angry. He says I chose a job over my best friend. I say he chose his fiancée’s demands over our friendship. Our mutual friends are split. Some think I should have turned down the job, while others think the wedding expectations were unreasonable and that he was being too controlling.