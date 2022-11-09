Someecards Logo
'I took advantage of my neighbor's manic episode to get free plants, was that wrong?'

Shenuque Tissera
Nov 9, 2022 | 4:51 PM
One of the best ways to furnish a house is to find free stuff on the curb. If you live in a city, there are plenty of stores on trash collection days. Be careful that what you put out there is something you genuinely don't want anymore. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one neighbor learns that once it's on the curb, it belongs to the world.

AITA for taking all of my neighbor’s plants?

Friendly but distant neighbors are the best.

I live next to a couple whom I’m friendly with but not much past “how are you” and chat about things in the neighborhood. Last week I was out for a morning walk and noticed Amber lugging a butt ton of plants from her backyard to her porch. She said hello, so I stopped to chat and see if she needed help. It looked like she was starting her own landscaping company!

