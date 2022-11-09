'I took advantage of my neighbor's manic episode to get free plants, was that wrong?'

One of the best ways to furnish a house is to find free stuff on the curb. If you live in a city, there are plenty of stores on trash collection days. Be careful that what you put out there is something you genuinely don't want anymore. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one neighbor learns that once it's on the curb, it belongs to the world.
AITA for taking all of my neighbor’s plants?
I live next to a couple whom I’m friendly with but not much past “how are you” and chat about things in the neighborhood. Last week I was out for a morning walk and noticed Amber lugging a butt ton of plants from her backyard to her porch. She said hello, so I stopped to chat and see if she needed help. It looked like she was starting her own landscaping company!