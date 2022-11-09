'I took advantage of my neighbor's manic episode to get free plants, was that wrong?'

One of the best ways to furnish a house is to find free stuff on the curb. If you live in a city, there are plenty of stores on trash collection days. Be careful that what you put out there is something you genuinely don't want anymore. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one neighbor learns that once it's on the curb, it belongs to the world.

AITA for taking all of my neighbor’s plants?

Friendly but distant neighbors are the best.