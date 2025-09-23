'AITA for taking all of my mom's artwork when my dad's new wife wanted it removed?'

Direct_Necessary1178 writes:
My mom passed away two years ago, and my dad remarried eight months ago. His new wife moved in with us right after their honeymoon. I’m 22 and living at home while I finish my teaching degree.
When my dad’s wife moved in, she told him she needed to make some changes to feel comfortable in the house. She said seeing my mom’s pottery and artwork displayed everywhere made it impossible for her to settle in and feel like the house was theirs together. She said she needed to know she was his wife now, not just living in his late wife’s shadow. So my dad started packing up my mom’s things.
Dad planned to store everything in the garage but told me I could take whatever pieces I wanted for my future apartment. I took all of it. Every ceramic bowl my mom made, all her paintings, her pottery tools, her sketchbooks, everything. My grandparents are storing it all for me.
Dad’s wife didn’t mind me taking some pieces until she realized I was clearing out everything. She asked why I needed it all, and I asked why she was so concerned about it. She said taking a few special pieces was understandable, but taking everything felt like I was making a point, like I was rejecting the idea of anything being stored away.
I told her it seemed like she was planning to throw it all out once Dad and I weren’t paying attention. She got furious and said I was insulting her integrity. I got upset and asked her why it was any of her business and what gave her the right to have an opinion about it.
Dad reminded her that he had said I could take whatever I wanted, and she said she hadn’t expected me to take literally everything. She said I was being disrespectful in her home and asked Dad why I was being so confrontational with her. I told her she was the one who butted in when no one asked for her input, which started another argument until Dad told us to cool it.
She’s still upset that I took everything and believes I did it to disrespect her. She also thinks I was completely inappropriate for the way I spoke to her and for treating her like she doesn’t belong when she lives here too and is part of our family now. AITA?
MoreSobet1999 says:
NTA! Like you said, why is she so worried about it? She wanted it gone, now it's gone. She was going to try to throw it away to spite you, but since you took it all, you ruined her little plan! Your dad should've put her in her place! And FYI it's YOUR home that SHE moved in!
TryCommon7311 says:
NTA, glad your dad is being chill about it. I’m sorry for your loss and I’m so happy for you that she left some things behind for you to still be connected to. Your mother’s artworks isn’t some poster or decoration the stepmom gets to put up when she’s in the mood. That’s pieces of your mom’s soul right there.
NarniaMouse says:
Unless the new wife/step-mom has any legal rights over the paintings, it really doesn't matter whether you took them all or not. This isn't an AITA situation. You took paintings that belonged to your mom, and you had permission from your dad to take them. The end. The rest of it is just normal "new family member" drama.
Cute-Profession9983 says:
She's projecting because erasing your mom is exactly what she wanted to do.