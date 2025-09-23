'AITA for taking all of my mom's artwork when my dad's new wife wanted it removed?'

Dad’s wife didn’t mind me taking some pieces until she realized I was clearing out everything. She asked why I needed it all, and I asked why she was so concerned about it. She said taking a few special pieces was understandable, but taking everything felt like I was making a point, like I was rejecting the idea of anything being stored away.

I told her it seemed like she was planning to throw it all out once Dad and I weren’t paying attention. She got furious and said I was insulting her integrity. I got upset and asked her why it was any of her business and what gave her the right to have an opinion about it.