'AITA for taking a wedding gift back after I found out the couple was using me for my money?'

I paid for the tickets and put their names on them. I'm sorry that didn't translate correctly the way I wished it did. Of course, since the purchase was on my credit card, I simply called the airline and canceled them.

For those asking what the rest of my friend group’s opinion was—the remaining three agreed with me and sided with me. Of course, they were a bit upset with me because I did not tell them about it on the day of the wedding. However, they have completely cut the couple in question out.

Did I learn a lesson? Yes, I did. Going forward, I will be less generous with those around me. I was raised in a very generous household where we gave money to those in need quite regularly—but that was through charities and such.