'AITA for taking my BIL to small claims courts after his 'prank' landed me in the ER?'

"AITA for taking my BIL to small claims court for a prank?"

satincherry says:

I recently took my brother-in-law to small claims court over a prank he pulled on me, and now my wife and her family are furious. I need to know if I’m in the wrong here. A few months ago, we were at a family BBQ.

I had a few too many beers and fell asleep in a hammock with my shirt off. My BIL, who was completely sober, thought it would be hilarious to fill my belly button with super glue. At some point, I must have touched it because when I woke up, I had glue partially dried in my belly button and on my finger.