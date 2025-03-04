'AITA for taking my BIL to small claims courts after his 'prank' landed me in the ER?'

satincherry says:
I recently took my brother-in-law to small claims court over a prank he pulled on me, and now my wife and her family are furious. I need to know if I’m in the wrong here. A few months ago, we were at a family BBQ.
I had a few too many beers and fell asleep in a hammock with my shirt off. My BIL, who was completely sober, thought it would be hilarious to fill my belly button with super glue. At some point, I must have touched it because when I woke up, I had glue partially dried in my belly button and on my finger.
We tried to remove it, but it was stuck. The glue had adhered to my skin, and when we attempted to peel it off, it caused some tearing around the edges. Unfortunately, my job's insurance has a $1,000 ER copay, but I had no choice—I had to go to the ER. They used a solvent and an ointment to remove the glue, and after everything, I was left with a medical bill of $2,253.
I asked my BIL to cover the cost since he caused the situation. He refused. After trying to resolve it privately, I took him to small claims court—and I won. However, he still hasn’t paid. This has caused a major rift in my family. My wife is upset, and her family thinks I overreacted. So, AITAH for taking him to court over this?
The reason my wife was upset is that her brother was going through a divorce and was "between" jobs. Everyone knew he did it—he even admitted it. He blames his ADHD. I don't want to garnish his pay.
The reason I didn't try harder to clean the glue off myself was because I have scars in my navel from gallbladder surgery about three years ago. My mother-in-law has offered to pay the bill, but she is on a fixed income, and I would feel like a jerk for taking her money.
Of course, I’m the villain, and only my sister-in-law is on speaking terms with me. My wife is only barely on my side—it was actually her who took me to the ER, not realizing it would cost that much. I figure blood is thicker than water.
SherryGabs says:
NTA. I can’t believe your wife isn’t with you on this. Pranks shouldn’t involve the ER.
mocha_lattes_ says:
NTA go back and ask the courts to put a lien to force him to pay it. That or they can garnish his wages.
endor-pancakes says:
NTA -- what do%$&es (and unfortunately that includes your wife).
Wereallgonnadieman says:
NTA. Your spouse should have your back.