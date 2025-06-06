'AITA for taking my dad's GF's keys away after she tried putting me to bed, I'm 21.'

The next day, I get a bunch of texts from her, panicking about the key. I told her I took it. She said some stuff, called me a brat, said she was going to tell my uncle and brothers, and that I was being childish. I told her I was at work and if she wanted to talk, she could call me at 4.

Otherwise, she could go bother my brothers about it, but they were at work too, so good luck with that. She went off again with the “stop pretending to be an adult” thing and said that my younger siblings were like her kids and she needed to take care of them, and this was “unsafe.”