'AITA for taking my keys from my grandma after she threw away my Warhammer minis?'

B4umkuch3n writes:
My grandma came to "visit" today while I was at work and then messaged me, saying she was horrified by how much rubbish was flying around my house. I was very surprised and wrote back, telling her not to break into my flat when I’m not there and certainly not to criticize my non-existent mess.
I just have a lot of stuff, but everything has its rightful place—the floor is clear, and only the necessary items are on the table. Three hours later, I came home and realized that both my desk and dining table were completely empty.
For context: I paint a lot of miniatures in my free time and have a whole desk full of paints and equipment for this hobby. I found my paints, brushes, and tools neatly lined up in a drawer under my bed. The new Emperor’s Children codex was on my bed. However, what was missing were the plastic frames and bits from various Warhammer figures.
On the dining table had been all my new Emperor’s Children figures, which I had received just two days ago and had been admiring with great anticipation. On my desk had been three squads of Terminators, 700 points of Stormcasts, and two Phoenix Lords—a total value of around €500!
I searched through all my drawers, growing increasingly panicked. After a long search, I called my grandma and asked her what had happened to the grey plastic that was lying around. Her response? “I threw the rubbish away. What was that anyway? Packaging material?”
I repeat: she threw away my belongings without even knowing what they were! I asked if she was serious and if she had any idea what “this rubbish” was for. She simply replied that I should be grateful she had finally tidied up the place and couldn’t understand why I was calling about something like that.
At that point, I just said I’d come by tomorrow to pick up my front door key and hung up. I didn’t raise my voice once during the conversation—I was simply in shock. Afterward, I lay down on my bed, exhausted, trying to process what had just happened. About 20 minutes later, I put on my shoes, grabbed a jacket, and set off to go through the rubbish bins in my apartment complex.
It took a really long time, but I finally found the bag—in the residual rubbish—on top of eggshells, a banana peel, and a piece of moldy cucumber. After thoroughly cleaning all the plastic frames, I looked at the clock and realized the whole process had taken me two hours. Am I the a^#$ole for wanting to take my flat key away from my grandmother? Because I really don’t see any alternative at this point.
princess_riya says:
NTA- I don’t understand why people give their keys to boundary stomping relatives. Take your key and don’t give it back. She has no business being there unless it’s an emergency.
OP responded:
This was the first time this has happened (at least that I know off) and I'm still in shock it actually happened, because she has to travel from one side of the city to the other which is a 120 minute journey one way.
Bliezz
NTA. Warhammer is EXPENSIVE and it might LOOK like garbage when it’s still on sprew, but it is NOT garbage. Get that key back. Consider going low contact. Also, does your grandma craft? Perhaps quilting? Knitting? You could be “helpful” and throw out all of her little scraps of fabric that are “garbage strewn everywhere” the audacity.
OP responded:
Unfortunately, she doesn't have any of these hobbies and is one of those people who say it's a waste of time. She doesn't even have books at home.