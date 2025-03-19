'AITA for taking my keys from my grandma after she threw away my Warhammer minis?'

"AITA for taking away my keys from my grandma?"

B4umkuch3n writes:

My grandma came to "visit" today while I was at work and then messaged me, saying she was horrified by how much rubbish was flying around my house. I was very surprised and wrote back, telling her not to break into my flat when I’m not there and certainly not to criticize my non-existent mess.

I just have a lot of stuff, but everything has its rightful place—the floor is clear, and only the necessary items are on the table. Three hours later, I came home and realized that both my desk and dining table were completely empty.