"AITA for taking my three kids and leaving my husband?"

Even when he tries to do something nice, like give me a massage, he often ends up hurting me because he doesn’t know how strong he is. I truly believe he might have ADHD too, and that’s one of the reasons I’ve been begging him to finally see a psychiatrist.

And maybe some of you will now think, “Oh, now OP is defending him, she’s the AH.” But that’s not it. I just wanted to clarify how those things happened. He has never hit me or the kids. In fact, our children are very attached to him. They play with him, they fall asleep next to him, they love going to the playground with him, and they love to cuddle. If he asks who wants a kiss first, they actually fight over who gets it.