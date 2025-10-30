"AITA for taking my three kids and leaving my husband?"

I (35 F) don’t even know where to start. I’ve been married to my husband (mid-30s) for almost ten years. We have three small boys (1, 3, and 5 years old). I love him deeply. I’ve never loved anyone like this before, but I think I’ve finally reached my breaking point.
From the outside, he probably looks like a caring father. He has a relaxed job, works from home a lot, takes naps during the day, and stays up until 2 a.m. watching videos. He dresses nicely for work and looks put together, which I really like.
It would just be nice if I could have some of that time too. I barely manage to brush my hair and sometimes can’t even take a shower. At home, I’m the one keeping everything running. I organize, plan, cook, clean, and handle every appointment.
When I ask him to step up as a father, it turns into chaos. He gets stressed quickly and loses patience when the kids don’t listen, which happens often since they’re so young. Instead of calming down, he gets loud, and rough. Two of our sons have already had dislocated arms twice, not because my husband hurt them, but because of the boys are a rough and my husband doesn't know his own strength when trying to calm them.
But, my husband believes respect must come through fear. I couldn’t disagree more. I want our kids to feel safe, not scared. But whenever I try to talk about it, he turns cold, defensive, and arrogant, as if I’m overreacting or being ungrateful.
The truth is, he barely helps around the house. He thinks cleaning the kitchen at night or doing laundry once in a while is enough. Meanwhile, we live in a rented apartment, and I’m the one keeping everything together.
The final straw came this morning. He took the older kids to kindergarten, and I waited for him to come back because I needed the car to take our baby to my mom’s before an important ADHD appointment for our oldest, an appointment we had been waiting months for.
He didn’t answer my calls or texts for over 40 minutes. Kindergarten is only five minutes away. When he finally called, and I told him I needed the car and had asked him to come back quickly, he was cold and dismissive, acting like I was overreacting.
Because of him, I was late. Thankfully, the psychologist still saw us, but I was furious. And this wasn’t the first time something like this had happened. He got a referral to a psychiatrist two years ago but never made an appointment. So today, I sent him a voice message, angry and frustrated, saying that he drives me to my limits and that either he makes that appointment today or I’m taking the kids and leaving.
His only response was, “Safe journey.” That was it. So I packed our things and left for my mom’s house. For the first time in forever, I feel free. The constant tension is gone, the feeling of walking on eggshells, worrying if he’ll judge me for how long the kids watched TV, how many sweets they had, and so on. It’s peaceful now.
I still love him, and I know deep down he loves us. When he’s calm, he can be sweet, funny, and attentive. But the moment he’s stressed, he becomes cold and cruel. I think he truly needs help. I’m not doing this to punish him. I just can’t live like this anymore, not for me, and not for our kids.
One day later, he still hasn’t called or texted. I haven’t either. He hasn’t even asked if we’re okay or where we are. So, AITA for leaving with the kids and telling him not to come back unless he apologizes, shows remorse, and actually books that psychiatrist appointment?
About the dislocated arms (both times nursemaid’s elbow), and I am not defending him: I’m not sure if everyone here has small children, but this can actually happen very quickly. It happened twice, once with my 5-year-old about two years ago, and once with my 3-year-old a few months back.
Both times, the kids were going absolutely wild because they didn’t want to wear their jackets, and my husband was holding onto their arms. It didn’t happen at home; both times were in public places, surrounded by other people. It wasn't a violent situation. People would have stepped in immediately if it had looked that way.
We went to the hospital both times, and the doctors said it can happen easily with young children. I mentioned it because I wanted to explain that my husband is simply too rough. He doesn’t realize his own strength.
Even when he tries to do something nice, like give me a massage, he often ends up hurting me because he doesn’t know how strong he is. I truly believe he might have ADHD too, and that’s one of the reasons I’ve been begging him to finally see a psychiatrist.
And maybe some of you will now think, “Oh, now OP is defending him, she’s the AH.” But that’s not it. I just wanted to clarify how those things happened. He has never hit me or the kids. In fact, our children are very attached to him. They play with him, they fall asleep next to him, they love going to the playground with him, and they love to cuddle. If he asks who wants a kiss first, they actually fight over who gets it.
What breaks me is his laziness, his arrogance, and his pride. He’s even too proud to text or ask if we’re okay. And it’s that roughness that drives me crazy, the way he gets impatient, pushes past us when he’s stressed, and bumps into us like we’re just in his way.
