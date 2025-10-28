'AITA for taking my niece on vacation after her parents planned one without her?'

Visible_Nature5464 writes:
My niece (11) is the youngest child with four older brothers. She’s also the youngest cousin and grandchild, and the only girl. Between that and the fact that she was very sick when she was little, she’s a bit spoiled by everyone except her parents.
When she turned 11, she told her mom she wanted to go on a weekend trip with just her and her mom. Her mom made a big deal about her wanting to exclude her dad and brothers. They refused to do the trip and also didn’t plan anything for her birthday, so I took her on the trip myself.
Last month, one of her brothers had a birthday. He decided that for his celebration, he wanted everyone to go to Mexico except for my niece. Her parents agreed that it was fair because if she wanted a trip without them, they could have one without her. They asked me if I could watch her for 10 days.
My niece was so upset, so I decided to plan a surprise trip for her. I had some clients in Miami, so I arranged for us to go there for five days, drive up to Orlando for three days, then fly to New York for two days, where I also had to get some work done. It was technically a work trip, but I was able to plan a lot of fun outings for her.
Just before their trip to Mexico, I told my niece’s parents that I had to be in Florida and New York for work during that time, but I could take her with me. Since it was so last minute, they had to agree because they didn’t have other childcare options and couldn’t miss the trip.
She had a great time. We spent a day at Disney World, went to two Broadway shows, spent most of our time in Florida on the beach, did a lot of shopping, ordered room service for the first time, and our tickets were upgraded so we flew first class on the way home.
Her parents are now mad that I spoiled her and undermined them, so I don’t get to see her as much as I used to. I’m still their after-school childcare, so I see her a few days a week, but they’ve been telling extended family that I took their child across the country without permission because I was upset about her being punished for being rude.
weaderwabbit says:
So she asked for a trip with mom alone, they said no it's mean to brothers. But when brother wants a trip without her, it's fine because she had dared to ask for a trip without siblings. What sort of mind bending parents does this poor girl have? NTA. You are a wonderful person to look out for her.
Proud-Geek1019 says:
And in 15 years when your niece goes NC with your sister, BIL, and nephews, they’ll claim it came out of no where. NTA.
pingu_thepenguin says:
She will learn not to express wishes and opinion after her mom punished her for having one.
gw_reddit says:
NTA, niece WANTED to go on a trip with her mother and did not get it, her brother wanted to go on a trip with the family except her, and got it. Good that she has some family who cares for her.