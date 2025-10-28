'AITA for taking my niece on vacation after her parents planned one without her?'

My niece was so upset, so I decided to plan a surprise trip for her. I had some clients in Miami, so I arranged for us to go there for five days, drive up to Orlando for three days, then fly to New York for two days, where I also had to get some work done. It was technically a work trip, but I was able to plan a lot of fun outings for her.

Just before their trip to Mexico, I told my niece’s parents that I had to be in Florida and New York for work during that time, but I could take her with me. Since it was so last minute, they had to agree because they didn’t have other childcare options and couldn’t miss the trip.