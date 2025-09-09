'AITA for kicking my BIL's ex-wife off the Spotify family plan so I can add myself?'

At the time, this made perfect sense. They all saved some money, the middle brother was the only one with a spouse, and although my husband and I had been together for about a year, I was about to start grad school so I could still get the student pricing. I had no reason to join the plan then.

Now, it makes less sense. I am out of school, we are married, and the middle brother got divorced about a year and a half ago. We can easily afford to keep my separate Spotify account, but we also realized the ex never reimbursed my husband when the plan renewed this year. We agreed it made more sense to remove her and add me in order to simplify our subscriptions.