'AITA for taking my son out of my will because he hates me over an accident I couldn't control?'

"AITA for removing my son and grandson from my will after he assaulted me?"

Hurtboomer writes:

I’m a 64-year-old who likes to stay fit and loves riding motorcycles. This incident happened in January this year. My son, his wife, and my grandson were visiting. My grandson (11) wanted to go for a ride on my bike. I made sure he wore proper safety gear before we went out.

Unfortunately, we were rear-ended in an accident. I got out unscathed, but my grandson broke his arm. To say I was devastated would have been an understatement. I let the driver go because I needed to take my grandson to the hospital.