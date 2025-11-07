'AITA for hijacking my boyfriend's parents' Bible study for making me take a Bible test?'

I (18F) was hanging out with my boyfriend (20M) at his parents' house. His parents happened to be hosting a Bible study at the same time, which we realized when we went into the kitchen for a snack. His mom seemed excited to see me, calling me over and handing me a piece of paper. She said, “OP, it would be fun if you took this quiz too!”
The quiz was a series of questions about Christianity. For background, my boyfriend was raised Southern Baptist, and his family attends one of those large megachurches. I was raised Catholic and have attended Catholic school since kindergarten.
My boyfriend and I have had many conversations about the teachings we grew up with, what we agree with, and what we question. However, as we’ve been together longer, his parents have hinted that they have some reservations.
His mother even asked which church we planned to raise our hypothetical future kids in. When I didn’t give a straight answer, she expressed concern that “our future kids wouldn’t know the Bible” if they were raised Catholic. So her giving me a Bible quiz wasn’t completely out of character.
To his credit, my boyfriend stepped in and said I didn’t have to take it. I admit that my pride got the better of me, and I agreed. I nearly aced the quiz. The only question I “missed” was one that differs between Christian and Catholic doctrine. I started to explain that, but they cut me off and transitioned into explaining their version of the teaching to the Bible study teens.
This is where my boyfriend and his family think I was in the wrong. When they finished, I pointed out that the question was too vague and could have multiple answers depending on someone’s denomination. My answer reflected my beliefs.
One of the Bible study kids asked if I could explain my answer, so I gave a short and simple explanation. They had follow-up questions, and I answered them as factually and neutrally as possible. His parents tried to interject with some common misconceptions, which I gently corrected. Honestly, if it weren’t for his parents glaring at me the entire time, I would have thought it was a nice, respectful discussion.
When we went back upstairs, my boyfriend was quiet and distant. He argued that I hijacked the class to satisfy my “need to always be right.” He said I insulted his parents’ quiz in front of the kids and took over the lesson.
I told him that they were the ones who involved me in the first place, and I only kept talking because the kids were asking questions. Later that night, he texted me to say his parents felt I was disrespectful and had overstepped. My boyfriend has since admitted that his parents created the situation themselves, but he still thinks I should apologize. AITA?
NeonSparkleGlitter says:
NTA, but I would rethink this relationship. Is this how you want to spend the next few decades of your life? Will your boyfriend start to stand up for you? Will he always defer to his parents? Think about the drama that might occur surrounding where you get married, where/if you go to church, how you raise your kids, etc?
Oldbayislove says:
NTA they were hoisted by their own petard. they intended to show you were "less than" and when you turned out to be prepared they changed the argument to a critique on your behavior. Apologizing means nothing to his parents because they will just attempt to use it to assert dominance. He just wants you to do it because its easier for him.
CambrianCannellini says:
This does my greasy black atheist heart good. NTA.
Just_too_common says:
NTA. His parents wanted you to take that test and expected you to fail. You tried to explain why you got one question wrong but they didn’t care. This wasn’t in good faith it was an attempted gotcha which failed.