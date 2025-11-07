'AITA for hijacking my boyfriend's parents' Bible study for making me take a Bible test?'

When we went back upstairs, my boyfriend was quiet and distant. He argued that I hijacked the class to satisfy my “need to always be right.” He said I insulted his parents’ quiz in front of the kids and took over the lesson.

I told him that they were the ones who involved me in the first place, and I only kept talking because the kids were asking questions. Later that night, he texted me to say his parents felt I was disrespectful and had overstepped. My boyfriend has since admitted that his parents created the situation themselves, but he still thinks I should apologize. AITA?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

