'AITA for taking the kids at 3 AM and leaving my husband?'

I expressed everything. He cried and promised to do better. We went to bed and my hell began. The baby did not want to sleep for 3 hours straight. She was fussing and it was starting to wake my toddler, who is usually sound asleep and hears nothing.

I ran to where my husband was sleeping to wake him so he could help our toddler, and he got annoyed and irritated that I was disturbing his sleep. He asked why I could not handle it.

When he came to help, he got annoyed after 20 minutes of our toddler not going back to sleep. Something in me switched and I decided to get help where I knew I would find it: my parents’ house. I packed up both kids and a few outfits and drove to their house at 3 AM.