'AITA for intentionally treating my cousin's stepdaughter worse than my blood relations?'

BUT what happened at Grandma’s birthday was an honest mistake. Given her personality, had I known my cousin planned to bring her (which he normally doesn’t), I would have given her the same bag as her sister and the other kids to avoid the drama. So, am I the a%#$ole?

Here are the top rated comments:

BoredofBin says:

Info - Why could you have just not given her the extra bag? Especially since you did give her a smaller one initially. I understand that her attitude is an issue but the girl is 10 while you are an adult, who admittedly did treat her differently than the rest of their nieces and nephews. Adding the judgement here. YTA.

BluebirdAny3077 says: