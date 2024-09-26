'AITA for making a fake Instagram to trick my ex into admitting to an affair?'

I told her that I already knew, and that it was me who had sent her the message. My ex lost it, and I had to leave the apartment and go stay with a friend to get away from her. She was gone along with most of her clothes when I came back the next day. She’d completely trashed the place while I was gone.

This all happened a few weeks ago, and it has been pretty tough ever since. It’s sucked having to find a new place to live and separating our stuff while dealing with feeling like s%^t. To make it worse, I’d met the guy several times, shaken his hand, bought him a drink, thought he was harmless, etc.