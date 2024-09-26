'AITA for making a fake Instagram to trick my ex into admitting to an affair?'

OldLync4319 says:
I felt like something was off, so I went through her phone and found messages between her and a male "friend" that seemed suspect (discussing meeting up when she’d never mentioned it to me, flirting, talking in coded language, etc.). There was nothing overt, but still pretty sketchy.
I figured she’d just lie and bury things deeper if I confronted her (and she was actually cheating), so I set up a fake Instagram account and sent her a message saying I knew she was f%^#ing her friend, had the receipts, and was going to contact her partner in three days whether or not she confessed.
The next day, she sat me down and admitted to cheating, but wouldn’t tell me who it was or how long it had been going on. She was sorry, she loved me, and wanted to make things work—it meant nothing, blah blah blah.
I told her that I already knew, and that it was me who had sent her the message. My ex lost it, and I had to leave the apartment and go stay with a friend to get away from her. She was gone along with most of her clothes when I came back the next day. She’d completely trashed the place while I was gone.
This all happened a few weeks ago, and it has been pretty tough ever since. It’s sucked having to find a new place to live and separating our stuff while dealing with feeling like s%^t. To make it worse, I’d met the guy several times, shaken his hand, bought him a drink, thought he was harmless, etc.
Mostly, I feel like an idiot for having trusted her. I’ve never cheated on anyone, and I assumed my ex was cut from the same cloth. My ex is adamant that I’m an a%^*ole for what I did to her, but I don’t really feel like I owe her anything. I dunno, am I the a%&#ole here?
do2g says:
For what you did to her? Wow, she's desperately trying to find an offensive position when in reality she's victim blaming. I applaud you for what you did, which was to catch her cheating and call her out.
Guess the other dude can continue making his "deposits" because she's morally bankrupt. You should send him a celebratory bottle of wine as a gift for getting her out of your life. Does the other guy know she's a cheater? NTA.
OP responded:
Yeah, he knew about me, we'd met on several occasions and he'd been introduced to me as a friend. He's just as gross and morally bankrupt as her, they deserve each other. I don't really feel like I need or want any revenge. I just want her out of my life.
AlphaSparqy says:
I don't know about being an a^#%ole, but you're an idiot for still staying in touch with your ex, and giving her opinion of you any consideration. I know "idiot" is harsh, and I don't actually mean it in a nasty way, but more for hyperbole to drive home the point.
OP responded:
We'd been together for 4 years and had joint bank accounts, a cat, a car, furniture, etc. It's not easy to untangle all of that unless you're willing to talk.
Significant-Dirt-793 says:
Unless you were married you can just take however much you want from the joint accounts then remove your name, the cat stays in the apartment you keep the furniture and change the locks. Have a restraining order against her using the trashed apartment as the reason.
Have the landlord remove her from the lease if she is on it for the same reason, I'm sure they don't want someone that would do that having access to the property. Tell her the things she trashed are hers.
OP says:
She didn't kick holes in the walls or anything, she just made a mess. All my clothes were pulled out and thrown around the place, and she'd knocked things over. It took a couple of hours to get it cleaned up but she hadn't destroyed anything valuable.