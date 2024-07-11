'AITA for trying to sell my airplane seats to entitled honeymooners? I don't care that you just got married.'

UsualSuccess7450 writes:
I was flying from Melbourne to Dubai. I paid for a premium economy seat because it is a fourteen-hour flight and I wanted to be comfortable. The person in the next seat had been upgraded, and he asked if I could switch seats with his wife as they had just gotten married and were on their honeymoon.
I congratulated him on his nuptials and asked where his wife was sitting. He pointed towards the back of the plane. In economy. I declined to switch seats. He asked if there was any way to convince me.
I offered to switch if he paid the difference between the seats. It was a godly amount. I had been lucky to get mine at a decent price. It would only have cost him AU$1,000.
He said that they were on a budget for their honeymoon. I congratulated him once again and put in my earbuds. He muttered that I was an a^#$ole. I said he was a prick for taking the upgrade instead of either sitting with his wife or giving it to her.
I told my wife about the incident, and she thinks I should have done the nice thing. For the record, she hates flying in economy, so I know she would not have switched.
Natural_Garbage7674 says:
NTA (Not the A^%#ole). If he really wanted to sit with his wife? I'm sure the person sitting beside her would have loved an upgrade to premium economy. He was essentially asking you to pay for his wife's upgrade.
As a seasoned flyer from Australia who also works in aviation? I smell a rat. Presumably they booked together. They would have had the opportunity to plead their case when the upgrade was processed, either by contacting the airline prior to the day of flying, or in person at the airport.
My bet is that they either booked separately (so she couldn't be taken into account) or he has some kind of status with the airline. And I'd also bet that the newlywed yarn was just made up for sympathy. He didn't have to take the upgrade, and you are not to blame for his selfishness and lack of planning.
Fleurtheleast says:
NTA at all. People who do this kind of thing are so crappy. Him trying to guilt trip you by telling you he was on his honeymoon was supposed to mean what exactly? Why were he and his wife entitled to a $1K gift from a stranger at the last minute? So their plan was to take the upgrade and try to bamboozle whoever was sitting there? They played themselves.
He said that they were on a budget for their honeymoon. What does this have to do with the price of peas? Their poor planning is not your emergency. They should have rejected the upgrade if they wanted to be sure they sat together.
G0t2ThinkAboutIt says:
NTA. I'm so tired of people thinking they can 'guilt' someone into giving in, even expecting them to lose money in the deal. This guy is the AH and I don't think his marriage will last. They just got married and he already abandoned his new wife for the 'good life'. His wife now knows she made a mistake, hopefully she'll get out before too long.
