'AITA for trying to sell my airplane seats to entitled honeymooners? I don't care that you just got married.'

My bet is that they either booked separately (so she couldn't be taken into account) or he has some kind of status with the airline. And I'd also bet that the newlywed yarn was just made up for sympathy. He didn't have to take the upgrade, and you are not to blame for his selfishness and lack of planning.

Fleurtheleast says:

NTA at all. People who do this kind of thing are so crappy. Him trying to guilt trip you by telling you he was on his honeymoon was supposed to mean what exactly? Why were he and his wife entitled to a $1K gift from a stranger at the last minute? So their plan was to take the upgrade and try to bamboozle whoever was sitting there? They played themselves.