"AITA for trying to do a switcharoo with my roommates birthday cake after I ate hers?'

South_Golf6972 writes:
I (24F) live with two roommates: Sarah (25F) and another one I’d rather keep private. We’ve been friends since college and usually get along well. Sarah LOVES baking and makes these crazy, professional-looking desserts.
For her birthday last week, we had a small party, and she spent hours making this beautiful three-layer chocolate cake with homemade frosting and decorations. It looked amazing. The night before her birthday, I got a big craving for something sweet. I saw the cake in the fridge and thought one slice wouldn’t hurt. But one turned into two, and before I knew it, I had eaten half. I didn’t mean to, but I zoned out watching YouTube.
I panicked, hid the rest in my room, and ran to the store to buy an already-made chocolate cake. I tried to make it look homemade by changing the decorations, hoping Sarah wouldn’t notice.
She noticed immediately. As soon as she saw it, her face fell, and she said something like, “This isn’t my cake.” I tried to play it off, but she pointed out the bad frosting and uneven layers. I finally admitted what I did, and she was furious. She said I ruined her birthday and that it wasn’t just about the cake—it was about the effort she put into it.
I apologized and offered to buy a better one or bake her a new one, but she wasn’t interested. Now she’s barely speaking to me, and our other roommate thinks I’m a huge jerk. I feel bad, but at the end of the day, it’s just a cake. She’s acting like I committed a crime. So, AITA?
GreekAmericanDom says:
YTA. Of course you're the a%@$ole. You did commit a crime. You stole something that wasn't yours. No. It was labor and effort. It was a way of showing love. You threw that all away in an act of extreme selfishness. Wow! You just suck.
NotCreativeAtAll16 says:
YTA. How did you expect this would go down? She spent three hours making the cake FOR HER BIRTHDAY? Did you really think she wouldn't notice the crappy store bought one you tried to pass off as hers?
mizfit416 says:
Yes, YTA. You KNEW it was for her but you ate it anyway? Big jerk vibes.
writinwater says:
YTA. You need to talk to someone about both your sense of entitlement and your relationship to food.