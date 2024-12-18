'AITA for refusing to change the color scheme of my wedding to match my sister's complexion?'

A few days later, Sarah called me, practically in tears. She said the colors were "horrendous" and would "completely wash her out." She has olive skin and dark hair, and apparently, these colors are her "worst nightmare." She demanded I change the entire wedding color scheme to something that would "complement her better," like jewel tones.

I was shocked. I tried to explain that we had already put down deposits based on these colors, and it was way too late to change everything. I also reminded her that the wedding is about me and my fiancé, not her.

She went ballistic, accused me of being selfish and inconsiderate, and said I was "ruining her experience." She even threatened not to come if I didn't change the colors. After a few days of her relentless pressure and guilt-tripping, I finally snapped.