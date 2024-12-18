'AITA for refusing to change the color scheme of my wedding to match my sister's complexion?'

bballpro37 says:
I (28F) am getting married to the love of my life (30M) in six months. We've been planning our dream wedding for over a year, and everything was going smoothly until recently.
My older sister, Sarah (32F), has always been... particular. She's very into aesthetics and her personal image. She's also used to getting her way. When we were kids, she was always the "golden child," and my parents rarely told her no.
We're not super close, but we're on decent terms. I asked her to be a bridesmaid, and she accepted. I was happy to have her be a part of my special day. We decided on a color scheme of dusty rose and sage green for our wedding.
I love these colors, and they fit perfectly with our outdoor, garden-themed venue. I sent out a mood board to the bridal party, including Sarah, to give them an idea of the overall vibe.
A few days later, Sarah called me, practically in tears. She said the colors were "horrendous" and would "completely wash her out." She has olive skin and dark hair, and apparently, these colors are her "worst nightmare." She demanded I change the entire wedding color scheme to something that would "complement her better," like jewel tones.
I was shocked. I tried to explain that we had already put down deposits based on these colors, and it was way too late to change everything. I also reminded her that the wedding is about me and my fiancé, not her.
She went ballistic, accused me of being selfish and inconsiderate, and said I was "ruining her experience." She even threatened not to come if I didn't change the colors. After a few days of her relentless pressure and guilt-tripping, I finally snapped.
I told her that if she was that unhappy with the colors, then maybe it was best if she didn't come at all. I uninvited her from the wedding and the bridal party. Now, my parents are furious. They're saying I'm overreacting and being a "bridezilla."
They're accusing me of ruining the family over something as trivial as wedding colors. Some of my extended family are also taking her side, saying I should be more accommodating.
My fiancé supports my decision, but I'm starting to feel incredibly guilty. I'm also heartbroken that this is causing such a huge rift in my family. Maybe I should have tried harder to make my sister happy, even if it meant changing my vision. So, AITA for uninviting my sister from my wedding because she demanded I change my wedding colors to suit her complexion?
dreamxemma says:
NTA. It’s your wedding, not her fashion show. Changing the colors because she doesn’t like how she’ll look is selfish and unreasonable, especially with deposits already made. Her reaction was over the top, and uninviting her was fair if she couldn't support you without making it about herself. Focus on your big day, you deserve it.
OwlT1me says:
NTA: This is your wedding. It’s also a chance to start a new family with your husband who supports you. Sadly it might be time to trim the weeds.
IcyWheel says:
NTA You are starting a new phase of your life, do it on your terms and stop letting your family's dysfunction shadow your life. Tell your parents that they have always favored your sister and she's now a 32-year old spoiled brat who thinks your wedding should be all about her. Do not back down, your life will be the better for it.
Rowism1221 says:
This… can’t be real. In the unlikely event it is, absolutely NTA.