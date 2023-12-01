Petty man punishes dad for 'erasing all traces' of his mother after she died by using his words against him, dad says 'grow up.'

My girlfriend and I have a lot of childhood and family photos in our place. I kept all of mine safe at my aunt's house until I had my own place. My girlfriend's family is big on taking photos, so she has a lot of them too. We also have photos of us from our 10 years together.

During the housewarming, my dad's wife noticed that she wasn't in any of the photos around the home, and nothing she ever gifted me was there. She took offense, and dad took offense on her behalf. He confronted me on the lack of a sign that I had a stepmom. I shrugged him off and told him to focus on the party. He didn't like that.