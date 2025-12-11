'AITA for walking my daughter down the aisle despite her sister protesting it?'

At first she either called me by my name or father, but she started calling me dad about eight months after living with me. I had been a dad for well over a decade, but hearing it from her felt special.

My wife and kids never really liked her or her staying with us, but I told them she was as much my family as they were, and that as long as I was alive this was her house too. At 18 she moved away for college. She was a very smart girl and earned many scholarships.