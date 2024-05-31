'AITA for walking out on my sister after she announced that her life is terrible at my B'day?'

Successful_Bath1200 says:

NTA. I am probably going to get slammed for this. Your family have ruined every birthday and event for you. A miscarriage is a terrible thing and I sympathise with your sister for that.

Maybe it is time to reduce contact with them and never invite them to any event that is supposed to be for you. Your Sister is an attention seeker, she could have waited till the next day with her announcement or told your parents away from your party so as not to ruin it again. I hope you told her why you left and why you were cold to her. She has ruined every significant event for you!