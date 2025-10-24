"AITA for wanting my boyfriend to contribute more after a big pay raise?"

Is it reasonable to expect that if one person’s income increases significantly, the split should reflect that? Or should I just accept that it’s his money and he can decide what to do with it? Please help.

OP added some extra context:

I was dipping into my savings to cover some of his expenses when he couldn’t make payments, like car-related costs, some utilities, and food. The only one I couldn’t cover was rent because it was the largest payment, and there was more flexibility if it was delayed, whereas the other bills carried more risk if unpaid. I want to highlight that it wasn’t because I didn’t want to help, but because I simply couldn’t do more than I already was.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

