'AITA for wanting to break up with my fiancé so he could be happy with my sister?'

When I first introduced him to my family, they couldn’t stop talking about how perfect he is. At first, I thought it was just normal family excitement, but it’s gotten kind of weird. My mom constantly makes comments like, “Tara and your fiancé just have so much in common,” and my dad has said things like, “It’s a shame Tara didn’t meet someone like him sooner. They’d make a power couple.”

At family gatherings, Tara and my fiancé seem to get along really well, and everyone keeps pointing it out. My aunt actually said, “If your sister ever decides she’s ready for a serious relationship, she’d be lucky to find a guy like him,” while staring directly at them as they talked. I laughed it off because what else could I do? I know Tara is incredible, and honestly, I’m just not sure I’m the right person for him.