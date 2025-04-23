'AITA for wanting my friends to exclude a couple that makes up rumors about me?'

I recently shared this with a few girlfriends in the circle, but my pain wasn’t really accepted. They dismissed it, saying I should just talk to them. They didn’t like the idea that in order to protect my healing, I will have to step down from anywhere they are attending. This puts people in an uncomfortable situation where they have to choose who to invite to their events.

I really do not understand how someone can be friends with people who did something so nasty. I wouldn’t stay in touch with someone who did something like this to my friend. At the same time, I am so close to many people in the circle. We have been through so much.