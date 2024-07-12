'AITA for wanting my stepdaughter to reimburse me for a dress she borrowed and altered without asking.'

She came over yesterday for dinner and showed us pictures of her at the wedding, and she looked stunning, but I noticed she had altered the dress. Mia is much shorter than me and Ava, so the dress, when she tried it on in front of me, was knee-length on her. However, at the time, she insisted it was fine.

In the pictures, it is a mini dress, which is how it sits on me and Ava. Mia admitted that she got home and preferred how it looks on Ava, so it got altered. However, she didn’t cut the fabric off, just hemmed it, so I should be able to get the dress back after picking out the stitches.