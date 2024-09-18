'AITA for asking my wife for separate bank accounts after she blew our savings?'

"AITA for telling my wife I want separate bank accounts after she spent all our savings on a vacation?"

ButterflyDazzling114 writes:

My wife, Emma (32F), recently surprised me (34M) with a dream vacation. At first, I was excited, but that excitement quickly faded when I realized she had used all of our joint savings to pay for it without consulting me. This isn’t the first time she’s made big financial decisions without involving me, but this one left us with almost nothing in the bank.

After some thought, I told her that I think we should have separate bank accounts moving forward. I don’t want to feel like our financial future is being gambled on whims, and I believe this would give us both some autonomy. Emma was furious and accused me of overreacting, saying that the vacation was a gift and that I should be grateful.