'AITA for wanting support during a tough moment instead of finding food with my wife?'

My mom was absolutely devastated and asked me to break the news to my sister, since she felt too overwhelmed to say it again. My wife was standing next to me and heard everything. She said she needed to go to the bathroom, so I used the chance to call my sister, but she didn’t answer.

A few minutes later, as I was about to put our toddler into the car seat, my sister called back. I asked my wife to watch our toddler for a few minutes so I could tell my sister the news. Instead, she got angry. I felt awkward letting my sister hear my wife’s reaction, so I told her I would call her right back and hung up to figure out what I did wrong.