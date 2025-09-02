'AITA for wanting to report a dog that bit my husband twice on a job site.'

Original-Ladder-2797 writes:
My husband is an electrician, and last week he was bitten by a dog while going inside a client’s house to use the bathroom. He blamed himself, saying he thought the dog would be fine because they had already met. I asked if he confirmed that the dog was up to date on its rabies shot. He first told me yes, but later admitted he hadn’t actually asked. That’s when I started to get worried.
He kept insisting the bite didn’t break the skin, but his shirt was torn and there was a two-inch scratch with a bright red scab, which clearly showed it had. He’s the type who doesn’t want to cause trouble, especially with clients, so even though I was worried, I just told him to make sure to ask about the rabies shot the next time he went back. I even tried researching information online, but he brushed me off, saying I was overreacting.
Today he went back to the same house, and this is the text I got from him: “Good news! I got bit by that dog again in front of the homeowner and so it wasn’t awkward to ask if it had its rabies shot recently… no blood… it was just a little nip… all good. No rabies.”
This wasn’t funny to me. I was frustrated, and then he sent another text: “My stomach and leg again… I’m fine. Please don’t worry. She’s a nice lady who lives alone with big dogs, probably a little neurotic, and please just chill. She got her dog trainer over right away actually and was crying apologizing.”
So the dog bit him twice more today. He thinks the homeowner is taking it seriously because she called the trainer immediately, but in my opinion, taking it seriously would mean making sure the dog couldn’t reach the same workers it had already bitten. That would mean putting it in a separate room, a crate, or using a muzzle.
I admit I might be projecting here because of my own past. When I was a kid, I was attacked by a dog bigger than me. The only reason I wasn’t bitten was because I had a backpack. I swung it around to keep the dog off me until someone driving by saw what was happening.
They pulled over, scared the dog away with their car, and opened the door so I could jump in. That woman probably saved my life. Because of that experience, I can’t stop thinking about what could happen with this dog.
What if the homeowner opens the door and the dog bolts toward a child playing outside? What if she’s walking the dog and loses control, and it attacks someone smaller than my 6’5” husband? His stomach is at the height of a child’s face.
In my view, this is the kind of dog that should be muzzled. I can’t shake the thought that my husband has a social responsibility to report this, not just for himself but to prevent something worse from happening. Meanwhile, he’s laughing it off and telling me not to worry. Am I overreacting, or does he really have an ethical responsibility to speak up? AITA?
peakpenguins says:
NTA for wanting to report it and your concerns are certainly valid, but I would be careful not to go behind your husband's back here. Talk to him about your concerns and see if you can come to an agreement on how to handle it.
Zealousideal_Ad_7329 says:
Absolutely not TA. As a dog owner myself as someone who has family members who are dog trainers, if her dogs are biters they either need to be muzzled or put away when there are service workers in the house.