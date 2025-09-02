'AITA for wanting to report a dog that bit my husband twice on a job site.'

I admit I might be projecting here because of my own past. When I was a kid, I was attacked by a dog bigger than me. The only reason I wasn’t bitten was because I had a backpack. I swung it around to keep the dog off me until someone driving by saw what was happening.

They pulled over, scared the dog away with their car, and opened the door so I could jump in. That woman probably saved my life. Because of that experience, I can’t stop thinking about what could happen with this dog.

What if the homeowner opens the door and the dog bolts toward a child playing outside? What if she’s walking the dog and loses control, and it attacks someone smaller than my 6’5” husband? His stomach is at the height of a child’s face.