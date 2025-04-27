'I want to BLAST my late husband’s family to the moon.' AITA?

My mother-in-law was raised with live in help. When I first met her, she asked me where I was from and if my family had emigrated here (there) from a specific area to work in a specific industry.

I said, well, yes, they had to work in that industry but it was to pay the mortgage on their farm. The men would work in that industry during the week and farm on their days off; the women ran the farm with help from the younger children and grandparents.

My MIL then said that her family had also emigrated for that specific industry…but, of course, they were shareholders and my family probably worked for her family. I was 21 years old at the time and that comment took my breath away.