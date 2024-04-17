'I want to divorce my husband. Everyone keeps telling me I'll be alone forever if I do.' MAJOR UPDATE

Not all advice is good, in fact, a lot of it is incredibly misguided.

I (37f) caught my husband (40m) cheating on me with my daughter's teacher. We have 3 kids (12m, 9f, 4f). We have been married for 15 years and together for 20 years. But recently I found out he has been cheating. I reported the teacher and separated from my husband.

I served him divorce papers because cheating has always been a deal breaker for me. My husband has begged a lot but I still didn’t budge. It's been 1.5 months since I served him divorce. I have had people try to convince me to stay. I've heard numerous advices. But most common were:

1. All men cheat. If I leave my husband and find a new man. The chances that he will cheat on me is still high. Better to stay with him.

2. I will be a single mom. A single mom with 3 kids have a difficult time finding a new partner. We have baggage. Besides I am 37.