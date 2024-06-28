'AITA for wanting to divorce my wife even though our youngest child is 11 years old?'

Even though I’ve been wanting a divorce and have been planning on it once my 11-year-old turns 18, within the past year, the feeling has intensified. I just can’t see myself leaving again because the feeling of sleeping in another home away from my kids kills me. Sorry for the long post, I just had to tell someone.

Shared custody kinda sucks but I can say it doesn't suck forever. When you don't have them, allow yourself to have a life. This is time you have to work on yourself, explore hobbies, and eventually start dating. I miss my boy when he's with his mother but it seems like we have more quality time when he is with me. Also even when he's with his mom we'll still play Helldivers or something most evenings.