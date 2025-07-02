'WIBTA for ending my marriage because I want bio kids and not stepchildren?'

I told him they will always long for memories of their mother that they don’t have. They will always crave something I can never give them. He told his family, and they started questioning me. They asked how I could still consider this a dealbreaker.

They told me that being a true mother would mean giving up my dream of having biological kids and standing by my stepkids, even if they never see me as their mom. They said that doing so would be what truly makes me their mother. One even said that only a monster could make kids lose two mothers.