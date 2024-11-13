'AITA for waiting until after my GF had her baby to tell her that I'm sterile?'

AITA for leaving my (ex) girlfriend after she had "our" baby?

Medical-Coyote1959 writes:

I (35M) had been with my (ex) girlfriend (32F) for almost four years, two of which we spent living together. A few months ago, she came to me, absolutely beaming, and announced that we were going to be parents because she was two months pregnant.

This blindsided me for two major reasons. First, when we started dating, we were both firmly on the same page about not wanting kids. Second, and most importantly, I am 100% sterile.

Just to clarify: I don’t mean that it would be difficult for me to have kids—I mean that I medically cannot have children. It was something I never brought up explicitly with her, mostly because we were both supposedly child-free, so it felt unnecessary.