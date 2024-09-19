'AITA for considering leaving my wife 15 years after finding out she cheated on me?'

However, if your wife truly has been committed to rebuilding the relationship and you’ve had 15 good years together, blindsiding her now might feel like a betrayal in itself. It might be worth considering counseling to sort through these feelings before making such a life-changing decision.

You owe it to yourself and to her to explore if there's any way to find peace with the past. Ultimately, your happiness matters too, but transparency is key if you’re thinking about leaving. It’s a complicated situation, but whatever you decide, make sure it’s what you genuinely need to heal and be happy.

New_Combination2430 says: