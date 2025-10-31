"WIBTA if I let my kids go trick or treating tonight after my ex's GF grounded them?'

She went back to my ex, who is now saying I have no right to undermine them and that I should respect and continue any punishment they give out, just like they would if I grounded the kids.

I haven’t grounded them before, as they’re still young, and I use different methods of discipline. The children are with me about 90% of the time. Their dad has them during half-term or one weekend a month, sometimes two depending on his job and shift.

When I asked him what they had done, he said they didn’t listen to his girlfriend while carving pumpkins and ended up getting pumpkin gunk everywhere. They were playing with the inside of the pumpkins, didn’t wash their hands afterward, and ran into the living room to watch Paw Patrol, wiping their hands on the sofa.