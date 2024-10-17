'AITA for threatening to divorce my husband if we don't move out from his parents' home?'

They don’t even ask, really—they just expect it. They want coffee? Guess who’s getting it. They need something from the store? I’m the one running the errand. I’m tired and feel like I'm walking on eggshells constantly.

I’ve tried talking to my husband about it, but he always brushes it off, saying they’re "old school" and we should be grateful they let us stay here when we needed it. I understand that. I’m thankful for their help, but we’re doing fine now.

Financially, we could afford to get our own place. When I mention moving out, though, he just says we should wait a little longer—but for how long? I feel like I’m reaching my breaking point.