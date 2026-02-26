'AITA for hating where my partner wants to live and wanting to take my baby back home?'

"AITA for wanting to take my baby back home after my partner insists on living somewhere I hate?"

My partner and I have been together for about 5 years, and we have a 10 month old daughter together. The issue is that he insists we split our time and live about half the year in another country(on a completely different continent) because he hates living in Europe, which is where I’m from.

He goes on frequent rants about how terrible Europe is and why he doesn’t want to be there. But if I say anything remotely negative about the country he prefers, he gets defensive or outright angry.

He’s been renting an apartment there since before we met, so this isn’t new for him. The problem is the living situation. The apartment is quite small around 70-80 square meters, with one bedroom, a small bathroom, and a combined kitchen/living room.