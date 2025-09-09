'AITA for wanting to wait after marriage to get my partner's name tattooed on me?'

Reasonable-Bend-4305 writes:
My partner and I are in our early 20s, have been dating for a year, and have been discussing getting tattoos. I would like to get some done in the future, but she is not personally a fan of tattoos unless it is a portrait of her face or her name tattooed on me.
She has asked me a few times if I would be willing to do that for her, and I have told her, “Of course I would do that, but only if we get married first. I want to wait and not base my commitment in our relationship solely on getting a tattoo of your name or face on me.”
I have explained that there are many other ways to show my commitment to her. But sometimes she reacts by saying things like, “So you would only get it done when it is convenient for you? Are you playing it safe? Are you ashamed of it?
After all, it is my face or name you would be tattooing, so what seems to be the problem with getting it done right away?” I need help on how to really explain that I am committed, but I do not want tattoos to be the foundation of that commitment (for obvious reasons). AITA?
InterviewNovel6027 says:
If someone doesn’t have the maturity to understand why you might not want a tattoo of them on you, you probably shouldn’t get a tattoo of them on you.
MaxFish1275 says:
Run.
Comprehensive-Toe333 says:
She doesn’t want you to get a tattoo unless it’s her face? And it must be now not later?🚩
Academic-Dark2413 says:
I have my husbands name tattooed on me. We have been together 16 years and love each other as much as ever. However I regret getting the tattoo. I’m a different person now to when I got it and honestly I think it looks tacky (mine not anyone else’s). It’s your body and she has no say in what you do it.