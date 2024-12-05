'AITA for being upset my family didn't go out for pizza, instead making me cook?'

My husband played with the kid in the pool after her class for about 30 minutes. I took her to shower. On the way home, the kid wanted dumplings, but I said no because we would have to go home and cook them, and it would take too long.

I suggested pizza. The kid said she only wanted to eat pizza if she made it herself at home. I said another time. Tonight we’re eating out. I told my husband I wanted pizza again. The next thing I knew, we were back home.

My wishes were totally ignored. I got really angry and yelled at my husband. A bit more context: I was really tired. Going home meant I had to cook and clean up. (No one helps me clean up.) I specifically did not want to do that tonight.