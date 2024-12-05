'AITA for being upset my family didn't go out for pizza, instead making me cook?'

Minute_Salt_8800 writes:
I (40F) woke up at 5:30 a.m. this morning and skipped the gym to cook my husband’s (44M) favorite sweet soy-braised ribs. This dish is easy to make but takes a good amount of time, and you need to watch over it from time to time so it doesn’t boil over or burn.
Afterward, I worked from home, got the kid (5F) dressed and gave her some breakfast, then dropped her off at daycare. Work was really hectic. Kiddo had swim class, so I got her food pack and swim gear ready before my husband and I went to pick her up. Just before this, we decided not to eat at home for dinner because it would be a really late dinner if we cooked. I was also really tired and wanted an early night.
My husband played with the kid in the pool after her class for about 30 minutes. I took her to shower. On the way home, the kid wanted dumplings, but I said no because we would have to go home and cook them, and it would take too long.
I suggested pizza. The kid said she only wanted to eat pizza if she made it herself at home. I said another time. Tonight we’re eating out. I told my husband I wanted pizza again. The next thing I knew, we were back home.
My wishes were totally ignored. I got really angry and yelled at my husband. A bit more context: I was really tired. Going home meant I had to cook and clean up. (No one helps me clean up.) I specifically did not want to do that tonight.
I cooked the dumplings for my child and had two for myself (I can only cook eight at a time, and my husband never has any). As we were sitting down to eat, my husband came over and angrily asked where his meal was. I told him I didn’t make his. I offered to make it, but he got angry and declined.
He said things like I showed my true colors and didn’t care about him one bit, etc. The ribs and rice were cooked. He just needed to plate and heat them up himself. My husband thinks I’m crazy and a completely selfish AH. So… AITA?
xperience_love says:
NTA. You had a long, exhausting day and simply didn’t want to cook again. You made a reasonable request for pizza, but your husband and child ignored your wishes, which understandably upset you. While yelling isn't ideal, it's clear you were overwhelmed and just wanted some support.
legallychallenged123 says:
Okay, first, your child is 5. So, anything about her “ignoring” your wishes or whatever it is people are saying … seriously? She’s 5. Which means her behavior is still being learned, i.e., if she’s being a jerk it’s because you have allowed her to get what she wants by whining and she is watching how your husband treats you.
The child’s behavior is on you and your husband. Second, your husband IS an A-hole. Stand up for yourself. It’s pretty clear that this behavior is also learned, but he is also a grown adult and should know better. But if you let him treat you like this and then come on here asking if you’re the a%#$ole? Come on. Tell your husband to grow the eff up and help more.
cutie_likes619 says:
Someone needs to order a pizza and have a date with themselves. You deserve a break, OP!
BobbieMcFee says:
I am confused why you mentioned cooking ribs if that wasn't what you had for dinner? Do they take days to cook?