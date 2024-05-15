'AITA for wanting my pregnant GF to get a paternity test to prove I'm the father?'

AITA for insiting my girlfriend gets a paternity test before I sign up as the kid's father?

Old-Tax3173 writes:

My girlfriend and I practice ENM (ethical non-monogamy). We aren't saying it's right for everyone, but it works for us. I work in town and have several partners for when she is working.

She works on a huge construction project on the west coast and flies home for one week after working for two. Since the men outnumber the women there like 30/1, she has no problems finding partners.

Recently, she has gotten pregnant. We are always careful and use protection, but I realize that isn't always 100% effective. I am excited about a baby and happy we are starting a family; however, I don't have any interest in paying to raise someone else's child.