'I was accused of babytrapping my fiance when my tubes are tied.' MAJORLY UPDATED

"I (27F) was accused of babytrapping my 28M fiance when my tubes are tied."

I had an argument with my fiancé this morning. We've been dating for 2 years, engaged since September, and for the most part, everything has been going well. We've been planning a quiet backyard ceremony so that we can save up for a house instead, we've been communicative and managed to get through fights in the past, but this takes the cake.