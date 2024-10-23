'AITA for not being devastated when my deeply insecure fiancé broke up with me?'

Another time, he came home and got mad because I was sitting on the couch with my head covered in a blanket (I had cramps). He was upset because I was “just sitting there watching Netflix” (mind you, the house was spotless). When I tried to talk about it, he said, “Forget it, it’s not a big deal.”

This kind of thing became common. Every time I tried to communicate... tried to figure out what was going on, whether it was something I did or if maybe he was just stressed at work... he would just say everything was fine, but he was clearly seething with rage. I didn’t even have to do anything; he would find something to complain about (the apartment, clothes, me, work, etc.).