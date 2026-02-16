"I was fine not celebrating Valentines Day until he said why."

My boyfriend and I have never done anything for Valentine’s Day. After our first year together, I was already starting to feel like I was nagging him about doing romantic dates with me. It was so confusing; when we were just friends he was way more excited to do fun, interesting things with me. We had a lot of fun adventures together.

He planned some, I planned some, and it felt effortless. Once we made things official, all he wanted to do was sit on the couch and watch something on TV. When I try to plan nice dinners or entertaining outings, he would always do it with the vibe of “I guess if you want to“. Sometimes in a patronizing way, sometimes in an annoyed way.