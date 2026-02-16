'I was fine not celebrating Valentines Day until he said why.'

My boyfriend and I have never done anything for Valentine’s Day. After our first year together, I was already starting to feel like I was nagging him about doing romantic dates with me. It was so confusing; when we were just friends he was way more excited to do fun, interesting things with me. We had a lot of fun adventures together.
He planned some, I planned some, and it felt effortless. Once we made things official, all he wanted to do was sit on the couch and watch something on TV. When I try to plan nice dinners or entertaining outings, he would always do it with the vibe of “I guess if you want to“. Sometimes in a patronizing way, sometimes in an annoyed way.
Our first Valentine’s as a couple, I tried to not put too much pressure on it. I told him I would love to do something, but I wanted it to be fun for the both of us. The date was getting closer and closer and he hadn’t said anything. Then suddenly, two days before he called me and insisted on an elaborate date. Walking through the park, going to a museum, going out to eat — the works.
He told me to get ready in the morning, and he would text me to let me know when to meet him at his place. I was really excited. So excited that I got ready even earlier than he told me to. I sat on my couch all done up in my little outfit waiting for him to text me. The approximate time he told me he would text passed, and at first I just hoped that he was also spending extra time on his appearance.
Two hours went by before he finally told me that he wasn’t feeling up to it. He explained that I’d actually pissed him off three days before. He said he tried to get over it for the sake of the holiday, but my transgression was just weighing on him too heavily for him to enjoy the day.
That day, three days before Valentine’s Day, he had texted me to ask if I wanted to come over to his house to watch his favorite sports team play a game. I said no. A little while later, a friend asked if I wanted to go out, and that sounded like a lot of fun so I did.
He was hurt because he thought that when I turned him down that it meant that I didn’t want to leave my house that night at all, so he felt hurt and lied to when he saw that I was out with a friend online later. Our second Valentine’s as a couple, he didn’t ask me if I wanted to do anything in the days leading up. I didn’t ask to do anything. The day came and went without fanfare.
This year, our third Valentine’s as a couple, I decided to treat myself to a nice spa day. It hurts that he doesn’t want to have fun dates with me anymore, but it’s not worth it to fight with him.
He’s still my best friend, and he’s pointed out that me wanting to do more elaborate dates make him feel like I don’t care about the quality time we spend together, just the amount of money we spend or how Instagramable it is. I’m fine with being the low-maintenance girlfriend, but I still like doing nice things.
So I thought going this hotel I saw online that was a two-hour drive away and hitting up their spa would be a nice way to celebrate the weekend. Last week he told me that his parents were going to be in town on the 15th and wanted to get dinner with us. I said sure, and that I was happy he told me in time before I had booked a weekend stay at a hotel out of town.
He asked me what I was talking about and I told him that I thought going to a hotel and treating myself to a spa weekend would be nice, but I would go ahead and just do something local on Saturday instead. He shrugged and that was the end of the conversation. Yesterday, on Valentine’s Day, I called him just to say hi. I wasn’t going to push about going on a date, I wasn’t going to guilt-trip him.
We talk on the phone daily anyway, so I was determined to just treat the day like any other normal day. He answered the phone and immediately had a surly attitude with me. He said “hello and I love you and happy Valentine’s Day and you’re the best” in a monotone voice that sounded like he was annoyed to have to read it off of a list of required greetings. At first I didn’t say anything.
Then he started apologizing and said that he felt guilty because he hadn’t planned anything for Valentine’s Day, and he was seeing all of our friends post about what they were doing that day. I told him not to worry about it and that I wasn’t expecting anything.
Then he told me that he actually was planning on celebrating Valentine’s Day with me this year, but I had stopped him when I mentioned taking myself to a hotel for the weekend. And that he wasn’t sure if I would enjoy going on a date with him, so he abandoned his plans to set something up with me.
It’s BS. It’s absolutely BS. We’ve fought so many times about me wanting to go on dates and him being fine with it in theory but hating it in practice. I feel like if he should know anything about me, he should know that I would be ecstatic if he planned a date.
I don’t even need to be taken out to a fancy restaurant, if he told me that he wanted to go and sit at a park and read with me for a while I would be thrilled. But now all of a sudden you totally had a great plan for Valentine’s Day, but I ruined it by not making it clear that I wanted to go do something?
I know this is stupid and that I shouldn’t care about material things like dates or gifts on a corporate holiday. But this is pissing me off so much. I’ve spent the entire day angry. I even told him that I had a headache and couldn’t come after dinner with his parents today.
I wanna break up over this, but I also feel like this is such a dumb reason to break up. He’s not hitting me, he’s not cheating on me. It makes me sound so shallow to say that I wanna break up with him because he acts like he doesn’t know that I want to go on dates, especially on freakking Valentine’s Day. I hate this so much.
Old-Astronaut4356 wrote:
He’s not hurting you? He’s not cheating on you? GODDAMN GURL, the bar is in hell & & this man is dragging you down with him. Leave his ass, he has clearly shown you time & time again he isn’t willing to put effort into maintaining your relationship.
Is it really worth being in a relationship that makes you feel unloved, under appreciated & taken for granted versus being alone & secure with yourself? Reading this made me feel really sad for you. Listen to your intuition & dump this loser already. He only put effort in at the beginning to manipulate you.
LimeBlueOcean wrote:
Why are you with this guy? My partner and I don’t do valentines. But that’s because we don’t need a commercialised concept to be romantic. But your BF is a jerk. He manages to twist everything you do or say into a big deal. He weaponises it.
A bad partner or relationship isn’t just being physically abused. It is not shallow to want an emotional connection. Wanting to feel loved and cared for is allowed. Give yourself the chance to find someone who doesn’t make you feel unhappy.
upstairs_jazzlike wrote:
You are not getting what you need. It’s okay for you to have needs in a relationship, like romantic dates. They don’t have to be expensive, thoughtfulness can go a long way, like you said. Book that weekend away and give yourself the self care you deserve!
aGirlysloth wrote:
I never understand why people who like gifts, dinner, celebrations etc. stay with people who don’t all in the name of ‘go along to get along’. They are never truly happy and try to convince themselves otherwise.
Your “nice” bf is a dud in the romance department. Maybe he was in the beginning but that is long gone. If you want to spend the REST OF YOUR LIFE like this then accept it and shut up about it cause he’s not gonna change. If not, you know what you need to do. I know if my needs weren’t being met, I wouldn’t tolerate it. Life’s too short.
bcope84 wrote:
Yeah that man was absolutely not planning on celebrating Valentine’s Day. He’s just using your spa thing as an excuse. It’s not that you want him to buy you fancy things. You want to feel loved. You want to see him put some effort into it. I feel like even the smallest thing, you would appreciate. You deserve to have someone celebrate you.
Peachy_pi32 wrote:
Because it’s not about the dates, it’s the fact that he doesn’t give a crap and apologized for not doing anything instead of actually doing something. A lot of men in relationships stop wooing their partner bc they think they already win, so why put in more effort?
It’s easier to apologize for doing nothing than it is to actually plan anything. you can break up with someone for no reason at all and it would be valid, so in situations like these I say go for whats going to make you happy and STICK TO IT!!