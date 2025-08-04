'I was in love with my coworker for 10 years. I quit my job because of him.' UPDATED

I’ve tried telling myself it’s perfectly normal to find others attractive… I need to be an adult and get over it… but 10 years? I realized a few months ago I never will. I think about him multiple times a day and haven’t missed a single day for 10 years. This isn’t normal. I don’t even know what to call this…limerence? Obsession? Love?

I hate my job. But I stayed because I couldn’t not be around this man. It’s like nothing else mattered when I was around him.

I knew this wasn’t normal or healthy. Never in my life have I had this happen. After trying the last 2 years to stop feeling this way I decided to quit my job.